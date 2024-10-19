E.J. Speed Injury: Unlikely to play vs. Miami

Speed (knee) has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Speed presumably picked up a knee injury during the Colts' Week 6 win over the Titans. He opened the week as a DNP on Wednesday, but he upgraded his practice participation over the next two days and was a full participant in Friday's session. Speed initially drew the questionable tag as a result, but it appears the knee injury is severe enough for him to miss his first game of the regular season. If Speed is indeed inactive for Sunday's contest, Grant Stuard should draw the start at linebacker alongside Zaire Franklin and Segun Olubi.