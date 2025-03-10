Elandon Roberts News: Signs with Las Vegas

The Raiders agreed to terms with Roberts on a one-year, $3 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Raiders lost Robert Spillane in free agency Monday, and Divine Deablo is also free to sign elsewhere. Roberts' addition will help mitigate those losses after the 30-year-old linebacker started 14 of 17 regular-season games for the Steelers last season, recording 46 tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble on 44 percent of the defensive snaps.