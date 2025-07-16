Elerson Smith News: Hangs up cleats
The Browns placed Smith on the reserve/retired list Wednesday.
Smith was a fourth-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 Draft and appeared in 15 career regular-season contests, including two with Cleveland last season. Smith played just 141 defensive snaps and another 157 on special teams across those 15 games, finishing his career with 13 tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble.
Elerson Smith
Free Agent
