Eli Cox News: Activated off PUP list
The Texans activated Cox (undisclosed) off the active/PUP list Saturday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.
Cox is healthy again after having been sidelined for the start of training camp due to an undisclosed injury. The rookie undrafted free agent will now spend the remainder of the summer competing for a roster spot and could be a candidate to land on the team's practice squad.
