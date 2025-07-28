Barner, a 2024 fourth-round pick, was Seattle's No. 2 tight end for most of his rookie season. Fant's recent release gives both Barner and Arroyo a big opportunity, especially because new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is expected to shift the team toward more heavy packages with multiple tight ends and\/or a fullback. Arroyo, a rookie second-round pick, could earn a role as the top tight end for passing situations even if he isn't a starter, given that he's faster and more explosive than Barner. The Seahawks also have blocking specialist Eric Saubert competing for a role, although he probably won't be much of a threat for snaps in single-TE formations.