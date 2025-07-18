Elijah Arroyo News: Inks deal with Seahawks

Arroyo signed his four-year rookie deal with the Seahawks on Friday, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Arroyo's $8.81 million deal includes $6.87 million fully guaranteed. While Condotta notes that tight end, who was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 50th overall, is expected is expected to earn substantial playing time as a rookie, steady volume may be an issue for the 6-foot-5, 254-pounder out of Miami, with veteran returnees Noah Fant and AJ Barner also in Seattle's TE mix.