Elijah Hicks News: Slated for starting role

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Hicks would start at strong safety against the Jaguars on Sunday, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hicks will be the next man up with Jaquan Brisker (concussion) already ruled out for Sunday. The former saw his first snaps on defense this season in Week 5 when he took over for Brisker and recorded two solo tackles. The California product isn't necessarily a stranger to starting, though, as he's handled that role eight times in his previous two seasons with the Bears.