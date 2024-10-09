Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Elijah Hicks headshot

Elijah Hicks News: Slated for starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 9, 2024 at 10:10am

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Hicks would start at strong safety against the Jaguars on Sunday, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Hicks will be the next man up with Jaquan Brisker (concussion) already ruled out for Sunday. The former saw his first snaps on defense this season in Week 5 when he took over for Brisker and recorded two solo tackles. The California product isn't necessarily a stranger to starting, though, as he's handled that role eight times in his previous two seasons with the Bears.

Elijah Hicks
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News