Elijah Higgins News: Little usage behind McBride

Higgins reeled in 20 of 24 targets for 172 yards and two touchdowns over 17 regular-season contests in 2024.

Trey McBride dominated snaps (89.3 percent on offense) and targets (147) among Cardinals tight ends this season, but Higgins (38.0 percent) still had a consistent role in the offense, as did blocking specialist and rookie third-round pick Tip Reiman (41.2 percent, seven targets). A 2023 sixth-round pick of the Dolphins, Higgins has two years remaining on his rookie contract, but as long as McBride is around, he will find it difficult to make an impact in Arizona's offense.