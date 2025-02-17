Elijah Higgins News: Makes small mark behind McBride

Higgins reeled in 20 of 24 targets for 172 yards and two touchdowns in 17 regular-season contests in 2024.

Trey McBride dominated snaps (89.3 percent on offense) and targets (147) among Cardinals tight ends this season, but Higgins (38.0 percent) and blocking specialist and rookie third-round pick Tip Reiman (41.2 percent, seven targets) had regular roles in the offense. A 2023 sixth-round pick of the Dolphins, Higgins has two years remaining on his rookie contract, but as long as McBride is around -- not to mention WRs Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson (hamstring) and RB James Conner (knee) -- Higgins will find it difficult to make inroads in the pecking order for targets in Arizona's offense.