Elijah Mitchell News: Getting some first-team looks

Mitchell, Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt got first-team snaps Thursday, along with a "sprinkling" of rookie Brashard Smith, according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com.

It can perhaps be taken as a good sign for Mitchell that he's getting first-team reps, which might instead be cornered by Pacheco and Hunt. Mitchell has a one-year, $2.5 million contract that includes $1.35 million guaranteed, while Hunt has a one-year, $1.5 million deal with $850,000 guaranteed. Pacheco is presumably a lock to make the roster, but everything else is up for grabs in the Kansas City backfield between Hunt, Mitchell, Smith and UDFA Elijah Young. For Mitchell, the biggest challenge is staying healthy, as he played just 16 games over his final three seasons in San Francisco after running for 963 yards as a rookie in 2021. He's apparently made a full recovery from the torn hamstring that put him on injured reserve for all of last season, coming back healthy with a new team and a real shot to compete for touches.