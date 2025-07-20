Elijah Molden News: Returns to practice

Molden (knee) was activated from the active/PUP list Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Molden was unavailable to open training camp while recovering from offseason knee surgery, but he has now been cleared to return to action. The safety played in 15 regular-season games with the Chargers in 2024, recording 75 total tackles (43 solo), while also adding seven passes defensed, including three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. Molden appears to be set to operate as the top reserve option at free safety behind Alohi Gilman in 2025.