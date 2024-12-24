Ellis Merriweather Injury: Placed on practice squad IL

The Packers placed Merriweather (undisclosed) on the practice-squad injured list Tuesday.

It's not clear what Merriweather is working through, but he will now be barred from being elevated to the Packers' practice squad for the next four games. That means the earliest he could be available for elevation would be the NFC Championship Game if Green Bay were to make it that far. Merriweather has yet to play in a regular-season game since signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023.