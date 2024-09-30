Emari Demercado News: Earns five touches Sunday

Demercado notched four carries for 24 yards, hauled in his only target for no yards, had one kick return for 16 yards and recovered a fumble during Sunday's 24-14 defeat to the Commanders.

James Conner continues to dominate the Cardinals backfield, earning a 58 percent snap share and turning 19 touches, 18 of them rushes, into 113 yards from scrimmage and one TD on the ground. Behind Conner, Demercado logged more time on offense (24 percent) than rookie third-rounder Trey Benson (19 percent), but the latter had more touches (nine carries) for higher output (50 yards). The majority of Benson's work occurred with the game well out of hand in the waning minutes, though, so Demercado remains Arizona's No. 2 RB for the time being.