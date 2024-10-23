Emari Demercado News: Quiet in win

Demercado rushed once for 14 yards in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Demercado played just six of the Cardinals' 57 offensive snaps Monday, while starter James Conner handled the majority of playing time out of the backfield with 48 snaps. The latter was a major bright spot for Arizona's offense, finishing with 152 yards from scrimmage on 21 total touches on a day in which the Cardinals scored just 17 points in a narrow victory. With Conner dominating the workload with success, Demercado and fellow backup running back Trey Benson won't consistently garner enough opportunities to be relevant for fantasy. The 25-year-old Demercado is best left off the fantasy radar when the Cardinals visit the Dolphins in Week 8.