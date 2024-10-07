Emari Demercado News: Records one touch in Week 5

Demercado didn't have a carry and gathered in his only target for no yards during Sunday's 24-23 victory at San Francisco.

For the second time in five contests this season, Demercado didn't record a carry, but he at least earned snaps (13 of 58), which can't be said for 2024 third-rounder Trey Benson. The rookie was active, but Demercado was the only one of the duo to get work behind starter James Conner, who played 79 percent of the offensive plays and turned 21 touches into 100 yards from scrimmage. At the very least, Demercado seems to have a firm grasp on the No. 2 RB role in Arizona, but he's so far averaging 2.4 touches per game.