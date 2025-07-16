Emery Jones Injury: Placed on NFI list
The Ravens placed Jones (shoulder) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Jones still hasn't recovered from shoulder surgery he underwent and will now be forced to miss the start of training camp. The rookie third-round pick was expected to compete for the team's starting right guard job but now that is unlikely to be the case as his status for the start of the regular season is now up in the air.
