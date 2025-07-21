Menu
Ennis Rakestraw Injury: Expected to miss a few days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Rakestraw (chest) is expected to miss just a few days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rakestraw suffered a chest contusion in practice Sunday, but the injury isn't expected to sideline him long. Once healthy enough to resume practicing, Rakestraw will continue to compete with Amik Robertson for the nickel cornerback spot.

Ennis Rakestraw
Detroit Lions
