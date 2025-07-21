Ennis Rakestraw Injury: Expected to miss a few days
Coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Rakestraw (chest) is expected to miss just a few days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rakestraw suffered a chest contusion in practice Sunday, but the injury isn't expected to sideline him long. Once healthy enough to resume practicing, Rakestraw will continue to compete with Amik Robertson for the nickel cornerback spot.
