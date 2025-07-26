Menu
Ennis Rakestraw News: Back in action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Rakestraw (chest) returned to practice Saturday, Colton Pouncy of The Athletic reports.

Rakestraw suffered a chest injury last Sunday, and just as head coach Dan Campbell predicted, he only missed a few days. The 2024 second-round pick only played 46 defensive snaps across eight regular-season games last season before finishing the year on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Amik Robertson is expected to start at slot cornerback again this season unless Rakestraw can steal the job in training camp.

