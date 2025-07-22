Eric Gray Injury: Begins camp on PUP list
The Giants placed Gray (undisclosed) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
It's not clear what issue has caused Gray to not be ready for the start of training camp, but it will be important for him to get back on the field quickly since he's not a lock for a roster spot. Gray can be activated from the PUP list and begin practicing as soon as he passes a physical.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now