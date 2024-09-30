Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Eric Saubert headshot

Eric Saubert News: Logs 18 snaps with Kittle back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 1, 2024 at 12:21pm

Saubert did not receive a target in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Patriots, logging 18 snaps on offense (29 percent) while playing 20 on special teams.

Saubert reverted to his expected backup role after starter George Kittle (4-45-1) returned from a one-game absence. The veteran backup saw his role diminish on offense after gaining 41 yards on two receptions in last week's spot start for Kittle. Saubert can only operate as a deep-league fantasy option in games that Kittle misses, which does not appear to be the situation for this coming Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.

Eric Saubert
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News