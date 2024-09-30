Eric Saubert News: Logs 18 snaps with Kittle back

Saubert did not receive a target in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Patriots, logging 18 snaps on offense (29 percent) while playing 20 on special teams.

Saubert reverted to his expected backup role after starter George Kittle (4-45-1) returned from a one-game absence. The veteran backup saw his role diminish on offense after gaining 41 yards on two receptions in last week's spot start for Kittle. Saubert can only operate as a deep-league fantasy option in games that Kittle misses, which does not appear to be the situation for this coming Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.