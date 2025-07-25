Erick All Injury: Unlikely to play until 2026

All (knee) is expected to miss the entire 2025 season, James Rapien of SI.com reports.

All is present for training camp, but merely as an observer with a large brace around his right knee. He tore the ACL in his right knee both of the past two seasons, limiting him to seven games in his final collegiate campaign and nine appearances as an NFL rookie. The 2024 fourth-round pick apparently will take his rehab slower this time, focusing on 2026 and beyond rather than trying to make it back at some point this season.