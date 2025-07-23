Ethan Garbers News: Let go by Carolina

The Panthers waived Garbers on Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Garbers signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in late April and was expected to compete for the No. 3 quarterback job behind Bryce Young and Andy Dalton. However, Garbers was let go by the Panthers to make room on the roster for corner Tre Swilling. Garbers will likely clear waivers, at which time he will explore his next options.