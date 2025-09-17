Engram managed a calf issue prior to Week 2 action, but he approached this past Sunday's 29-28 loss to the Colts without an injury designation before recording 25 of a possible 58 snaps on offense. Now that he's dealing with a new injury concern, the tight end's status will now need to be monitored as this weekend's contest against the Chargers approaches. If Engram ends up limited or out, added Week 3 opportunities would be available for Adam Trautman, as well as Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull to a lesser degree.