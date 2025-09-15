Engram returned from the calf injury he sustained in Week 1, but he played only 43 percent of offensive snaps and worked behind Adam Trautman (62 percent), who brought in all three of his targets for 10 yards and a score. It's possible Engram gets more involved in Week 3 against the Chargers as he improves his game fitness, but even before being injured in the opener he played just one snap, and the veteran chain-mover may not be as entrenched as the team's No. 1 tight end as expected, with Trautman offering superior blocking ability. Fantasy managers may want to wait until Engram proves he's earned a larger snap share before relying on him.