Evan McPherson News: Misses lone try at Cleveland

McPherson missed his only field-goal try and converted all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 21-14 win at Cleveland.

A 50-yard try late in the fourth quarter would have extended the Bengals' lead to three scores, but McPherson pushed it wide right. His accuracy to start this season hasn't been totally up to par with the standard he's set for himself over the course of his career, but he should have a chance to make positive corrections as the year progresses if Cincinnati's offense continues to have success moving the ball.