Feleipe Franks Injury: DNP on Thursday

Franks (concussion) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Franks was diagnosed with a concussion during the Panthers' Week 8 loss to the Broncos. He has been unable to practice this week, and even if he were to return Friday in a limited capacity, he appears to be a long shot to play against the Saints on Sunday. With Tommy Tremble working through a back injury, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Ian Thomas may be the only healthy tight ends on the active roster ahead of Sunday's game, which could lead to Carolina elevating Stephen Sullivan or Jordan Matthews from the practice squad.