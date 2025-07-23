Folorunso Fatukasi Injury: Not ready for training camp

Fatukasi (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

It's not entirely clear what Fatukasi might be dealing with, but the defensive lineman did miss the final three games of the regular season due to an ankle injury. The Texans overall might be taking a cautious approach with a number of their veterans as 13 players were either placed on the non-football injury list or PUP list to begin training camp. The 30-year-old re-signed with Houston on a one-year deal late in the offseason and is expected to be a key rotational defensive lineman much like he was last season.