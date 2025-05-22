Foster Moreau Injury: Missing offseason program

Head coach Kellen Moore told reporters Thursday that Moreau (knee) won't participate in the team's offseason program, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Moreau is still recovering from the knee injury sustained in early January, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined for the Saints' offseason activities. Since coming over from Las Vegas ahead of the 2023 season, Moreau has appeared in 32 regular-season games, recording 53 receptions for 606 yards and six touchdowns. He played 711 offensive snaps in 2024 -- the second-most of his career -- so once he returns from injury, Moreau is likely to compete for a role as one of the Saints' top vertical threats at tight end.