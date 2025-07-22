Foster Moreau Injury: Starts camp on PUP

The Saints placed Moreau (knee) on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Moreau was injured in the Saints' Week 18 regular-season finale and required offseason surgery. His return timeline remains unclear after he missed all of the offseason program. Once healthy, Moreau figures to be apart of New Orleans' three-man weave at tight end, which also includes Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill (knee), who is also opening camp on active/PUP while he works his way back from a torn ACL in his left knee.