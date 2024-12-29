Fantasy Football
Foster Moreau headshot

Foster Moreau News: Finds end zone Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Moreau caught three of five targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Raiders.

The Saints' top two tight ends, Moreau and Juwan Johnson, combined for a 9-113-1 line on 15 targets -- volume that was due to rookie QB Spencer Rattler being under center, as well as the fact that the team's wide receiver room has been gutted by injuries. Moreau could be leaned on again in Week 18 against the Buccaneers, especially with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) being the latest WR to go down for New Orleans.

Foster Moreau
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
