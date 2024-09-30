Fantasy Football
Foster Moreau News: Sees decreased playing time Week 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 1, 2024 at 6:35pm

Moreau accrued zero targets during Sunday's 26-24 defeat against the Falcons.

Moreau played a season-low 57 percent of offensive snaps after playing at 71 percent in each of the previous three games. The 27-year-old has been listed as the Saints' starting tight end so far this season, but he was overshadowed by Juwan Johnson this week, as the latter logged two catches (on three targets) while playing 67 percent of offensive snaps. Moreau has now totaled two targets since his four-catch performance against Carolina in Week 1. It's unlikely that he'll get significantly more playing time during the Saints' next game versus the Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 7.

