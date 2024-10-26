Fantasy Football
Foyesade Oluokun Injury: Comes off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 26, 2024

The Jaguars activated Oluokun (foot) from injured reserve Saturday, in advance of Sunday's home matchup against the Packers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Oluokun remains questionable to play Sunday, but being activated Saturday is a necessary step if he is to return to action Week 8. The standout linebacker's absence has left a notable void in Jacksonville's defense over the four games he missed while on IR. As long as he's officially cleared to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Packers, Oluokun will be in position to immediately reprise his role as a premier IDP fantasy option.

