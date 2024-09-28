Foyesade Oluokun Injury: Placed on IR with foot injury

The Jaguars placed Oluokun (foot) on injured reserve Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Oluokun was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, which he sustained during the Jaguars' Week 3 loss to the Bills. He was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, but Oluokun's move to IR will force him to miss at least the next four regular-season games. The earliest the 2018 sixth-round pick could return is Week 8 against the Packers on Oct. 27. With Oluokun sidelined, Ventrell Miller will slide into the starting role at outside linebacker opposite Chad Muma while Yasir Abdullah provides rotational depth.