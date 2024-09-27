Foyesade Oluokun Injury: Ruled out for Week 4

Oluokun (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.

Oluokun is dealing with plantar fasciitis, which kept him out of practice all week. The injury is severe enough that the 2018 sixth-round pick is expected to miss multiple games due to the injury, though it appears he will avoid going on injured reserve, at least for the time being. Ventrell Miller saw extended playing time at outside linebacker in Week 3 against the Bills, and he will likely serve as the starter alongside Chad Muma moving forward for as long as Oluokun is sidelined.