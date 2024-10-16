Frankie Luvu Injury: Dealing with toe injury

Luvu (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Luvu played every single defensive snap and logged two tackles (one solo) during the Commanders' Week 6 loss to the Ravens, but he may have injured his toe in the process. The 28-year-old will have two more practices to increase his participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest against Carolina. Through six regular-season games, Luvu has logged 39 tackles (21 solo), including 3.0 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.