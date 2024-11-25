Frankie Luvu News: Logs eight stops vs. Cowboys

Luvu recorded eight total tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, and defended three passes in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Cowboys.

The 28-year-old linebacker tied Bobby Wagner for the most tackles on the Commanders' defense in Sunday's loss, bringing his season total up to 79. Luvu has produced at a high level in his first season with the Commanders after signing a three-year, $31 million deal this past offseason. He ranks second on Washington's defense in sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (eight) while ranking third in total tackles. Luvu is expected to remain a strong IDP option as the season progresses.