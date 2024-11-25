Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Frankie Luvu headshot

Frankie Luvu News: Logs eight stops vs. Cowboys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Luvu recorded eight total tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, and defended three passes in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Cowboys.

The 28-year-old linebacker tied Bobby Wagner for the most tackles on the Commanders' defense in Sunday's loss, bringing his season total up to 79. Luvu has produced at a high level in his first season with the Commanders after signing a three-year, $31 million deal this past offseason. He ranks second on Washington's defense in sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (eight) while ranking third in total tackles. Luvu is expected to remain a strong IDP option as the season progresses.

Frankie Luvu
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now