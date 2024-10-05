Fred Warner Injury: Appears set to suit up Sunday

Warner (ankle) is listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Warner sprained his ankle in last Sunday's win over New England and missed the first two practices of Week 5 prep. He was able to return to a limited practice session Friday, however, and entered the weekend with a questionable tag. Assuming Warner is cleared upon the release of the 49ers' inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll take the field against Arizona and avoid what would be just the second missed game of his seven-year NFL career.