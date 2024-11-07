NFL Week 10 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

It's been frustrating to see a couple of games just miss out from hitting due to ineptitude, in the case of last week the Eagles and Bills. It's one thing to assume that level of poor coaching coming from a few of the true doldrums of the NFL, but another entirely from the elite options in either conference. It's not the first time either has hurt us in that regard, so maybe it's becoming more of a me issue. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice....you know the gist.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 3 NFL slate.

NFL Week 10 Betting Picks For Each Game

NFL Week 10 Predictions

Week 9 Record ATS: 8-7

Week 9 Record on Totals: 11-4

Season Record ATS: 76-62-2

Season Record on Totals: 72-66

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 10 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Bengals vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Ravens Ravens -6 Baltimore -258; Cincinnati +210 53.5

This should be a fantastic game from a neutral fan perspective, but part of me is just pessimistic it'll live up to the hype. AFC North games are typically slugfests, right? On short rest with Tee Higgins (quadriceps) likely out, we're just supposed to assume there will be an insane amount of fireworks?

I sort of hope I'm wrong and on paper it sure seems like both sides should score at will. It just feels like Thursday games can be a bit unpredictable.

Spread Pick: Ravens -6

Total Pick: Under 53.5

Giants vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants vs. Panthers Giants -6.5 New York -290; Carolina +235 40.5

There's a lot of tasteful jokes we can do with this matchup being held in Germany, but I guess I'm a bit confused that the Giants are favored to the extent they are. New York hardly is a potent offense, but they can at least function whereas we all know the struggles Carolina has had especially with Bryce Young under center. But a near touchdown favorite? I'll take the Giants only because it seems impossible to roll with the Panthers' offense, but I'm beginning to wonder if the Week 9 win over the Saints wasn't entirely a fluke.

Spread Pick: Giants -6.5

Total Pick: Over 40.5

Patriots vs. Bears

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Bears Bears -6 Chicago -290; New England +235 38.5

It looks like weather could be a major factor in this one. If that means both teams just lean into the rushing attack, I think that benefits the Patriots. To be clear, Chicago should have the better offense especially passing the ball, and maybe they win just outright using D'Andre Swift. That hasn't exactly worked lately, though, and while New England is far less of a competent offense than the Cardinals and Commanders, Drake Maye has completely elevated the unit from an unmitigated disaster to only a bottom third one in the league.

Spread Pick: Patriots +6

Total Pick: Under 38.5

Bills vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Colts Bills -4 Buffalo -198; Indianapolis +164 48

I have absolutely zero clue why the Bills are only favored by four in this one. I understand having optimism for the Indianapolis offense because of Joe Flacco, but this is still a pitiful defense, and more importantly the Bills have sorta just beat everyone they were supposed to in some form of convincing fashion. I don't know why this would be any different.

Spread Pick: Bills -4

Total Pick: Over 48

Vikings vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Jaguars Vikings -4 Minnesota -198; Jacksonville +164 45

This could basically be a copy and paste from above. I thought the Colts might be a bit more competitive against Minnesota, and frankly I still think the Vikings are far more pretenders than truly NFC elite. That being said, we know Jacksonville is rancid and once again, the Vikings have a significant coaching advantage. I'll spoil this now for the latter part of the episode, but these last two both feel like very obvious teaser options to me.

Spread Pick: Vikings -4

Total Pick: Over 45

Broncos vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Chiefs Chiefs -7.5 Kansas City -375; Denver +295 42

I'd like this number a lot more if that half point wasn't there, but if we've learned anything this year it's to not overreact to that. Divisional games can get weird and the Chiefs do face the Bills in a pivotal game next week from a seeding perspective, but this should be too experienced of a team to fall victim to the lookahead game.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -7.5

Total Pick: Over 42

Falcons vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Saints Falcons -3.5 Atlanta -198; New Orleans +164 46

I'm shocked this number isn't higher, to the point that I feel like I'm missing something. Even if Chris Olave plays after suffering his second concussion in the past three weeks (very unlikely in my mind), there's still a massive gap when it comes to skill players in New Orleans and they traded away effectively their only good defensive player. Yes the firing of Dennis Allen will help things and I do believe in the dead cat bounce a bit from a coaching perspective, but sometimes hurdles can just be too difficult to jump over.

Spread Pick: Falcons -3.5

Total Pick: Under 46

49ers vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Buccaneers 49ers -6 San Francisco -278; Tampa Bay +225 50.5

Fred Warner is the best linebacker in the league and it's not particularly close. I think he should end up erasing Cade Otton, which seems to be Tampa Bay's only legitimate weapon in the absence of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ankle). Baker Mayfield has been incredible all season long so maybe I shouldn't doubt the offense that much, I just have a hard time believing they'll be competitive in a tough matchup. I was wrong last week, we'll see if the Bucs can make it two in a row I guess.

Spread Pick: 49ers -6

Total Pick: Under 50.5

Steelers vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Commanders Commanders -3 Washington -148; Steelers +124 45.5

Now we start to actually see the Washington offense tested. To be clear, I don't think struggling against T.J. Watt and this Steelers defense will be an indictment on anything that Jayden Daniels and company has done this year, but let's just say I'd be pretty surprised if the Commanders continue at their current pace this week.

Spread Pick: Steelers +3

Total Pick: Under 45.5

Titans vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Chargers Chargers -7.5 Los Angeles -355; Tennessee +280 39

I couldn't have been more wrong about the outcome last week against the Browns. Frankly, I just assume the same will occur against a team that I think is significantly worse in the Titans. It's yet again a high number for a team that wants to run the ball as much as possible, but consider this a very easy teaser candidate once again.

Spread Pick: Chargers -7.5

Total Pick: Under 39

Jets vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jets vs. Cardinals Jets -1 New York -115; Arizona -105 46

The Jets were due some bad luck regression to the mean last week and I think it'll continue once more. Losing Allen Lazard (chest) and Mike Williams (trade) obviously isn't ideal for an already shallow pass-catching corps, but then again Aaron Rodgers doesn't look to many targets anyway.

The Cardinals should be able to move the ball on the ground similar to what occurred last week against the Bears, but I don't think the Jets will mirror Chicago's ineptitude offensively. Obviously that could be a logical failure on my part, but I'm willing to roll with that mindset another week.

Spread Pick: Jets -1

Total Pick: Over 46

Eagles vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Cowboys Eagles -7 Philadelphia -360; Dallas +285 43

Boy, this one lost a lot of teeth real quick over the past couple of weeks. Dak Prescott (hamstring) out obviously hinders things, but you can do a lot worse from a backup quarterback perspective than Cooper Rush. That being said, Rush's winning run last time as a multi-week starter was insulated by a really good Dallas offensive line and an even better rushing attack. Rush won't have either of those advantages this go around, and the Cowboys have a significantly worse defense to boot.

The Eagles can lose a game to anyone, but they're objectively a significantly better team right now. Chalk this up to another teaser candidate.

Spread Pick: Eagles -7

Total Pick: Over 43

Lions vs. Texans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Texans Lions -3.5 Detroit -192; Houston +160 49

Nico Collins (hamstring) could make his return this week, which would be massive. C.J. Stroud is still an excellent passer in my mind, and any sophomore slump should be attributed to the various injuries he's had to deal with at wide receiver and offensive line, and not anything related to his skill.

The Lions just feel so...inevitable though. They're going to dink and dunk and grind out yards for three quarters until you look up at the scoreboard and are down two scores with 10 minutes left. And at that point your defense is gassed and there's an explosive play that can be manufactured at any minute. It's honestly impressive, and I'm not entirely sure the Lions lose a game the rest of the year at this rate.

Spread Pick: Lions -3.5

Total Pick: Under 49

Dolphins vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Rams Rams -1 Los Angeles -118; Miami -102 50

I was surprised the Dolphins weren't sellers at the deadline. There's really no hope for them to make a run at the AFC East, and they're effectively three games back of the other AFC North team (whether that be the Steelers or Ravens) and the Chargers. Making a miraculous run to get blown out in the first round isn't a selling point in my mind.

And even those hopes can basically be put to bed if they lose to the Rams on Monday. This season should be one of the leading ones on Stafford's Hall of Fame resume in my opinion. He just seems so poised and exact, unflappable despite difficult circumstances and situations. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, should he somehow manage to avoid punching a player with a helmet on this game, should carve up whatever hopes Miami may have at a postseason opportunity.

Spread Pick: Rams -1

Total Pick: Over 50

NFL Week 10 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 10 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. We've been cleaning up with the teasers over the past couple of weeks and I'm hoping it'll be more of the same on an abbreviated slate.

Look ahead at the NFL Week 11 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement.