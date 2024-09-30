Fred Warner Injury: 'Day-to-day' with ankle injury

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Warner avoided a high-ankle sprain in the wake of Sunday's win against the Patriots and is considered "day-to-day," Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Warner was forced out Sunday in the second half due to an ankle injury, which isn't considered to be serious after testing and scans. His ability to take part in practice this week likely will be key to determining whether he'll miss no time as a result. Through three and a half games this season, Warner has remained an IDP standout, with 27 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four pass defenses (two interceptions, including a pick-six) and three forced fumbles.