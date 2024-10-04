Fred Warner Injury: Questionable to play vs. Cards

Warner (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Lombardi relays that Warner and tight end George Kittle (ribs) moved around well during practice Friday, of which both players were listed as limited participants on the 49ers' injury report. Warner injured his ankle during San Francisco's Week 4 win against New England, but it appears the veteran linebacker will be able to play in Sunday's NFC West showdown. Warner has accrued 27 tackles (17 solo), including 1.0 sacks, four passes defended (two interceptions, including a pick-six) and three forced fumbles through the first four games of the regular season.