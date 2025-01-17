Fred Warner News: Another All-Pro season

Warner finished the 2024 season with 131 tackles (76 solo), 1.0 sack, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown across 17 starts for San Francisco.

All-Pro Fred lived up to his nickname with another appearance on the first team of the All-Pro squad in 2024. The 28-year-old fell just six tackles shy of his previous career high while chipping in a variety of auxiliary stats for IDP managers. Warner finished as one of the few bright spots for an underperforming 49ers' defense. He will continue to lead this defense in 2025 as the club attempts to rediscover its identity after firing defensive coordinators in consecutive seasons.