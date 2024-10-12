Fred Warner News: Racks up 11 stops Thursday

Warner tallied 11 tackles (six solo) along with a defensed pass and a forced fumble in Thursday's 36-24 Week 6 win over Seattle.

Warner led San Francisco in stops in the victory and posted his second straight double-digit tackle total. The star linebacker also had one of his patented punched-ball forced fumbles in the fourth quarter, and though it was recovered by the Seahawks, the ball traveled several yards backward, turning a would-be first down into a third down. Warner has continued to be a strong IDP asset this year, totaling 50 tackles (30 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with two interceptions (one of which he returned for a touchdown) and four forced fumbles through six games.