Garret Greenfield Injury: Retires from NFL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

The Buccaneers placed Greenfield on the reserve/retired list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Greenfield spent some time on the Giants' and Buccaneers' practice squads in 2024 before signing a reserve/future contract with Tampa Bay in January. The South Dakota State product will hang up his cleats after not playing a single NFL regular-season game.

