Wilson didn't miss extensive time at any point in the contest, though Connor Hughes of SNY.tv noted that the receiver looked to be banged up following an incomplete pass on second down on the Jets' penultimate possession. Wilson stayed on the sideline for a third-and-10 play, but he was back on the field for the team's final drive of the day. Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Wilson said after the game that he underwent an X-ray, and he could undergo an MRI once the Jets return stateside to begin prep for a Week 7 matchup with the Panthers. Even if Wilson's hip issue doesn't limit him in practice during the upcoming week, Sunday's loss to Denver demonstrated that the wideout's weekly fantasy outlook can be volatile while he's tethered to a poor Jets passing attack. Quarterback Justin Fields dropped back just 26 times Week 6, taking nine sacks and completing only nine of 17 passes for 45 yards.