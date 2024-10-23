George Fant Injury: Practice window opens

The Seahawks designated Fant (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fant injured his knee in Week 1 against the Broncos, and he was placed on IR prior to the Seahawks' Week 3 game against the Dolphins. His 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, and he was a limited participant in his return to practice. He'll likely have to log consecutive full practices before being activated off IR. Michael Jerrell will continue to serve as the Seahawks' starting right tackle if Fant is unable to return for Sunday's game against the Bills.