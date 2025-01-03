George Karlaftis News: Doubtful for Sunday

Karlaftis (coach's decision) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

The third-year edge rusher from Purdue's regular-season campaign is likely over, as the Chiefs have already secured the AFC's No. 1 seed and are expected to rest their starters in the Week 18 divisional matchup. Karlaftis appeared in 16 games for Kansas City this season, recording 35 total tackles, including 8.0 sacks, and five passes defended. Charles Omenihu will likely see increased opportunities with the Chiefs' first-team defense if Karlaftis is sidelined Sunday.