George Karlaftis News: Fifth-year option exercised

Karlaftis had the fifth-year option picked up on his rookie contract for $15.1 million by the Chiefs on Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Karlaftis has emerged as a pillar of the Chiefs' defense and he'll now be under contract through the 2026 campaign. The defensive lineman produced 35 total tackles (21 solo), including 8.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed over 16 regular-season games with Kansas City last year. He will likely start opposite of Mike Danna on the team's defensive line in 2025 with Chris Jones and Jerry Tillery ticketed to be sandwiched between them.