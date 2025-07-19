George Odum Injury: Released by San Francisco
Odum (knee) was released by the 49ers on Saturday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The move comes a day after the safety and special teamer was placed on the active/non-football injury list. Odum also ended the 2024 campaign on injured reserve with a knee issue. The veteran played primarily on special teams over the last three seasons with San Francisco, and he will now have to look for another opportunity.
George Odum
Free Agent
