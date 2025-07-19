George Odum Injury: Underwent elbow surgery
Odum suffered an offseason elbow injury that he underwent surgery for in June, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Odum ended the 2024 campaign on injured reserve due to a knee issue, but it was an offseason elbow injury that needed surgery and led the 49ers to place him on the active/NFI list Friday. San Francisco then released the veteran safety/special-teamer Saturday. Rapoport suggests that Odum will need 6-to-8 more weeks to recover from the surgery and isn't likely to sign with a team until after the start of the new season.
George Odum
Free Agent
