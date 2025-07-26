George Pickens News: Not yet clicking on deep routes

Pickens hasn't quite been on the same page as quarterback Dak Prescott on deeper routes during the early part of training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The duo has looked good on short or intermediate routes, but the timing hasn't quite been there further downfield. "I think that's all to come," Prescott said after Thursday's practice. "I don't think that's necessarily something we've got to grow into... For [Pickens], it's just about continuing to master the offense, the routes and the adjustments on certain routes. When he does that, the rest of it is going to come." With CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson as established targets for Prescott nearer the line of scrimmage, Pickens' best chance to make a big impact in the Dallas offense will come as a deep threat, something he's shown he can provide in the past -- the 24-year-old wideout led the NFL with 18.1 yards per catch in 2023 for a Steelers team that featured the uninspiring trio of Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky under center.